Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $131.55.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

