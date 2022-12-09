Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,624 shares of company stock worth $920,394. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -278.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

