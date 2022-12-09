PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $206.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

