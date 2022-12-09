PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $206.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.
PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
