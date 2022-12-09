Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,811 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 50.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,883 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 53.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $72.13 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $141.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.