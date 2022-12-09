Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Vice Chairman Sells $421,925.32 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,576,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Khouri Haitham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $247,685.04.
Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %
PRM stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
