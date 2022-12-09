Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Vice Chairman Sells $421,925.32 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,576,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Khouri Haitham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $247,685.04.

PRM stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

