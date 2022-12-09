Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.49. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,717 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POFCY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

