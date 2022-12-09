PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.