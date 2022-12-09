PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 726,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

