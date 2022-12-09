Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.95. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 228,782 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 412,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 649,076 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

