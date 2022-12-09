Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.95. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 228,782 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 412,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 649,076 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.