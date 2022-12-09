Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as high as C$3.21. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 458 shares.

Pinetree Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$30.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.70.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

