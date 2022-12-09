Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.19 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

