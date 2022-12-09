Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.