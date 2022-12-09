Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $43,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $105.17 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

