Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.43

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as low as C$14.51. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 19,464 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PIF. Cormark boosted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$21.00 target price on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.35. The firm has a market cap of C$308.03 million and a PE ratio of 91.56.

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

