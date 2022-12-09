Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.28

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.28 and last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 1229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

