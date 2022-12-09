Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POSH. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $6,836,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 503,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Poshmark by 5,862.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,842 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $49,333.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,304.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,710 shares of company stock valued at $278,909. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Poshmark Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on POSH. Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of -0.30. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.