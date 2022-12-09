Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POSH. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $6,836,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 503,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Poshmark by 5,862.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,842 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on POSH. Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,710 shares of company stock valued at $278,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

