PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

