Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,649 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $24,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $13,985,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.0% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 555,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.