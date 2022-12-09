ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.32. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About ProAssurance

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.