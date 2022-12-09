Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $114.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 22.3 %
Shares of RXDX stock opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
