Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $142.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $106.84, with a volume of 251003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 22.3 %

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

