Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

