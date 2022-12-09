Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.60 and traded as high as C$28.31. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.31, with a volume of 296 shares traded.

Quebecor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.78.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

