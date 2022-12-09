QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 107.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,485,000 after purchasing an additional 327,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 28.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,881,000. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 81.4% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 3.3 %

About QuidelOrtho

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.