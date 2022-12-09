Raymond B. Ruddy Buys 5,730 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.