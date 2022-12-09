Raymond B. Ruddy Buys 5,730 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Maximus stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
