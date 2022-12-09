Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) CEO Sells $422,421.60 in Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

