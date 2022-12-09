Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 121,020 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,108,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 6,274.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,780 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $3,201,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 262.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 235,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 168,417 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 145,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of III opened at $5.08 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $243.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

