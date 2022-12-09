Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 122,900 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 212.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

