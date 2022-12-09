Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 148,700 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

