Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 239,800 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

