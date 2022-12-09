Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 438,700 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,393,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $2,176,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

