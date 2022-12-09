Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 629,200 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 629,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVAX stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

