Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 79,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of LAMR opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.