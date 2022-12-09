Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 327,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $26,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

