Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

