Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 504.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESNT opened at $37.78 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

