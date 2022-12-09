Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,701,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,116,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,701,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,116,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,452,570. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

VIR stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.07.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.