Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 127,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

