Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 130,100 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 81.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

