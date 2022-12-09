Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 312,800 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays dropped their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

