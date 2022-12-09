Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 438,700 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 215,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.64%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

