Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 60,700 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 777,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231,243 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after buying an additional 148,438 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

