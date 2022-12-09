Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 60,700 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.50.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

