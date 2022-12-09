Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

