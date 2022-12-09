Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 70.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

