Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.