Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,648 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SFL by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SFL by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SFL by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 207,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Stock Up 1.2 %

SFL stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. SFL had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 37.53%. Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.