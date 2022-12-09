Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,648 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SFL by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SFL by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 570,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. SFL had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 37.53%. Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

