Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $92.10.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

